Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN authorities shut down a popular black-market currency-tracking platform, the latest action to try and stop an accelerating decline in its currency.

The central bank ordered marketwatch.co.zw and other sites that publish parallel-market currency rate to shut down, Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The website has been used by residents and businesses to guide their purchases of foreign exchange on the streets of the capital, Harare, which they are forced to resort to when weekly central bank auctions don't provide enough to meet demand.

Zimbabwe follows Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, in blaming online platforms for fueling the collapse of their currencies.

Nigerian authorities last month targeted abokiFX, a platform that tracks the unofficial naira exchange rate, after central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele accused the company of manipulating the exchange rate. abokiFX denies any wrongdoing.

"It's cybercrime," Mangudya said. "How is the rate determined on the computer? It's based on nothing but hot air."

Marketwatch.co.zw was unavailable on Wednesday morning, with a notice saying: "Sorry, this website is no longer in service."

The Zimbabwean dollar weakened 3.2% on Tuesday to 93 per dollar — the biggest decline in 14 months. It's plunged to about 175 per dollar on the parallel market in recent weeks.

Instability in the foreign-exchange market is being driven by an unrelenting growth in money supply, increasing imports and long delays in settlement at the central bank's weekly currency auction, the Chamber of Zimbabwe Industries said last week.

To halt the currency's decline, authorities have taken steps including arresting black-market traders and launching a probe into a currency abuse claim against Simbisa Brands, the nation's largest fast-food giant.

Businesses that peg their prices using unofficial market rates have been threatened with having their operating licenses revoked.

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days