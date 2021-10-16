Latest News Editor's Choice


Kamambo trial deferred

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The trial of ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post, was today deferred to November 3 after his defence lawyer failed to attend court because of other commitments.

Deputy Chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande set aside the matter for three continuous days following indications that Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, who is representing Kamambo will be available.

It is the State case that ahead of the December 2018 Zifa elections, Kamambo allegedly paid some of the association's councillors through EcoCash.

The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo's then campaign manager, Robert Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors' accounts.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days