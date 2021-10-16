Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has availed ZW$5 million needed to rehabilitate Manama Mission Hospital and the army has since been seconded to carry out construction works at the health institution that was destroyed by heavy rains early this month.

The rains which were accompanied by strong winds left the hospital without electricity and damaged solar panels, water tanks and telecommunication cables resulting in the suspension of critical services.

The roofs of the maternity ward, family and child health ward, female ward and antenatal clinic were blown off.

The damage has led to the suspension of services such as the expanded programme of immunisation (EPI), maternity delivery services, postnatal care services, isolation of Covid-19 positive mothers, antenatal care services and integrated management of neonatal and childhood illnesses (IMNCI).

Four departments at the hospital were affected which has forced hospital staff to rely on four remaining wards for patients.

The infrastructure damage at the hospital was estimated at US$40 000.

People now have to travel to Sengezana Clinic which is about 43 kilometres away from the hospital to access vaccination and immunisation services.

Solar panels which power the vaccines fridge were also damaged and the hospital had to move vaccines and other medication that requires refrigeration to Sengezana Clinic.

Manama Mission Hospital was built in 1939 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) using farm bricks and its roofing is a combination of corrugated iron and asbestos sheets. It is situated 85 kilometres south of Gwanda Town. The catchment population of Manama Hospital calculated based on the 1992 census is 82 500.

In an interview on the sidelines of a national preparedness planning workshop with focus on the emergencies related to the 2021-2022 rainfall season on Wednesday in Bulawayo, CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said money has been mobilised to assist the hospital.

Mr Nkomo said it was crucial that the hospital be brought back to life due to its wide coverage and the critical services it offers.

"The bills of quantities we got from Matabeleland South province from the damage which they rapidly accessed is US$40 000.When we convert it using the official exchange rate it amounted to less than ZW$5 million. The money was mobilized from the temporary deposits accounts in the various provinces and channeled towards Manama Hospital disaster.

"We have moved ZW$5 million and we think those resources will see us through the rapid response system in putting back Manama Hospital to its functionality. When you look at Manama Hospital it is a referral hospital for many districts in the province like Beitbridge. So that kind of infrastructure needs our intervention."

Mr Nkomo said the Ministry of Health and Child Care has also requested the army to assist in the rehabilitation of the affected wards and solar field.

He bemoaned lack of regular maintenance of critical social amenities infrastructure like hospitals and schools which is resulting in climate induced damage.

The CPU director challenged members of the public to prepare for disasters that the country is likely to face during the coming rainy season following the prediction of normal to above rains by the Meteorological Service Department.

"Every district, every community, every family and every village in this country must be geared towards preparing for that kind of a season. What we have witnessed to date is that the rainfall season is accompanied with some hailstorms, strong winds which have already destroyed very critical infrastructure," he said.

Mr Nkomo said the CPU committees throughout the country were activated during the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and now need to also focus on the upcoming rainy season.

He said the mining sector and local authorities must join CPU committees as they have a crucial role in the protection of people.

"With the devolution mantra, you want a local authority which is a third tier of government closer to the people to play its part. They must mimic what the centre does in terms of protecting our people. We expect to see local authorities' civil protection committees which they use to assess the safety and security issues within areas of their jurisdiction," said Mr Nkomo.

Gwanda District medical officer Dr Blessed Gwarimbo said the process to start reconstruction work are now in motion.

He said the Zimbabwe National Army has been seconded to assist.

"Two bill of quantities were done, one by the army and another by the Ministry of Local Government. We are now doing the tendering processes which will lead to buying of material for rehabilitating the hospital.

The normal procurement regulation has been shortened so that we speed up the process. We must be done with the tendering and buying of materials in the next three weeks. The army will do the construction work," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days