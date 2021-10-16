Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has said it is setting up a crisis management team to be on the ground around the clock at Beitbridge Border Post to ensure efficiency and avoid congestion and delays.

The development comes at a time when the country's Border Efficiency Management Systems (BEMS) Committee has with immediate effect resolved to fine errant transporters who arrive at Beitbridge without enough paperwork and take up space at the border post, causing congestion.

The need for customs processes to be done and duties to be paid before arrival at the border is mandatory but some transporters have been defying this rule.

As a result, at some point 20 or 30 commercial trucks will take up space causing bottlenecks in the smooth flow of traffic.

The BEMS Committee met transporters, freight forwarders, and other critical agencies yesterday.

Following the meeting, stakeholders recommended that Zimbabwean customs officers be seconded to the South African side of the border to control movement of cargo to avoid the leakages into the country of un-cleared goods.

It is understood that South Africans have been letting cargo pass disregarding the pre-notification system.
Zimra acting board chairperson, Mrs Josephine Matambo said they were looking at addressing the backlog on northbound traffic in the next 24 hours.

"In addition to other interventions, we are setting up a crisis management team to be on the ground around the clock implementing all the resolutions to the dot," she said.

"We are going to be penalizing all those parking within the border beyond three hours and our team will be hard on the ground giving hourly reports to management. After having interactions with most drivers both regional and local we have discovered that some are arriving without toll fees and are parking and occupying space. They then wait for transporters or customs agents to make the payments to Zimborders".

Mrs Matambo said in some instances transporters were taking longer than necessary to process payments with Zimborders.

She said the fines will go a long way in addressing issues of unnecessary parking within the border area.

The official said Zimborders was also working on extending the parking space to carry 70 more trucks by the beginning of next month. The parking on the imports section can carry at least 200 trucks at any given time.

"The other issue is that the drivers coming in from South Africa feel that our border is safe for resting and they would then park and not contact the agents or runners to release them until the next morning. Instead, they should arrive and process the papers and leave the border which is not a truck stop. They are avoiding truck parks in both countries," said Mrs Matambo.

It has also been established that some drivers arriving before midnight don't want to be cleared until the next day so that they have an extra day to claim more remuneration.

At the same time, customs agents and others are said to be working with skeletal staff at night despite the border operating on a 24-hour basis.

To enhance efficiency, the BEMS Committee has requested customs agents to make written commitments to Zimra to deliver around the clock. Those failing to deliver will be penalized.

"We have talked to Zimborders and they have assured us that their prepayment system should be up and running concurrently with our pre-clearance system in the next 24 hours. The idea is to make the traffic flow system as seamless as possible," said Mrs Matambo.

Zimra's acting commissioner-general, Mr Rameck Masaire said they were deploying more manpower to Beitbridge where they expect to have around 450 workers during the festive season.

He said they had also tendered for more mobile scanners they intend to deploy to Sadc's busiest inland port to boost their enforcement and compliance section.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 850 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days