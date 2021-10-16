Mhango back at Highlanders training

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS holding midfielder Winston Mhango has reportedly recovered from a left hamstring injury and is now training with the rest of Bosso squad.Last Sunday, Mhango, a utility player, who previously did duty for Hwange and FC Platinum before his move to Zambia, watched Bosso's last Chibuku Super Cup Group Two tie against Bulawayo City from the terraces."We are happy that Mhango has since recovered from the left hamstring injury. He was not part of our squad that played against Bulawayo City. His bouncing back is a big boost for us. He is an experienced player and he has very good leadership qualities that we will always need as we prepare for our Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against FC Platinum," said Highlanders technical manager Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu.Mpofu also emphasised the need to work on their conversion rate."We would have wanted to top Group Two log standings and play against Ngezi Platinum Stars. However, Ngezi are not a small team. We will need to work hard and come out with a better strategy that will give us a positive result against FC Platinum who are coached by my senior national soccer team boss Norman Mapeza. We need to thoroughly work on our conversion rate as we did not score many goals in our Group Two campaign," said Mpofu.Bosso are the Chibuku Super Cup holdersChicken Inn topped Group Two log standings with 12 points, two ahead of Highlanders who were held to a nil all draw by "Beefy" Ncube's Bulawayo City.In their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match, Gamecocks are now set to take on Mhondoro-based Ngezi Platinum Stars.Following their Chibuku Super Cup quarter final berth that was cemented by their one all draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a Group Two match at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday, Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas has demanded that his charges should prioritise having high levels of self-confidence and building their play from the back.Hard-running Brian Muza scored for Gamecocks in the 17th minute after he was brilliantly set up by captain Moses Jackson inside the 12-yard box. Amakhosi Amahle got their equaliser nine minutes into the second stanza through a breathtaking Malvin Mkolo header."I'm disappointed about the goal that we conceded after defending so well but, I think we did well. Now our boys need to have that self-confidence to play because at times they get jittery on the ball especially at the back when they are put under pressure. They need to be composed and try to build our play from the back, Chiefs came up in the second half and controlled the game. Each player needs to improve his performance because our next opponents are red-hot. We are likely to face FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum Stars. Everyone in our team needs to rise to the occasion," said Antipas.