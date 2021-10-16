Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday officially reopened Eureka Mine, Guruve's biggest gold mine, disclosing that an investor, Dallaglio Investment, had poured in US$60 million to capitalise the mine which will create employment in Guruve.

Eureka Mine, which employed over 400 workers at its peak, producing about 1,5 tonnes of gold per annum, had been idle for the past 20 years.

Mnangagwa conducted a ground-breaking ceremony in the run-up to the 2018 general elections.

Yesterday, he said his government's thrust was to partner investors and reopen all mines that are lying idle as it pins hopes on natural resources to rebuild the economy.

"My administration stands ready to welcome investments in the mining sector, to explore opportunities availed by our rich gold, platinum, diamond, coal, hydrocarbons, chrome and lithium deposits among other minerals," he said.

Addressing a rally after the event, Mnangagwa assured villagers that the resuscitated mine would not only provide employment for them, but build infrastructure.

The rally, Mnangagwa said, was organised by Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe behind his back.

"Your chairman has been so mischievous, I came to commission Eureka Mine. Little did I know that he had organised a rally behind my back, but nonetheless, his mischief is good because, at least, you have seen me and I also saw you," Mnangagwa said.

He accused opposition parties of inviting sanctions which he said had caused untold suffering on villagers.

"We should all wish for a good country with good leaders, not those that beg for sanctions. We have gone more than 20 years with targeted sanctions called for by the opposition. We know they are among us in the country, but we should just ignore them and let life continue," Mnangagwa said.

"It is also unfortunate that in Sadc, we are the only country that was not given funds to cater for COVID-19 pandemic vaccines, but thank God, to date, we have more than five million people who were vaccinated and less COVID-19 patients."

Zimbabwe has 2,5 million fully vaccinated people against a target of 10 million required to reach herd immunity.

At least 3,2 million have received the first shot.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days