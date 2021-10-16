Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LEADER of One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane, who was described by former DA party leader Tony Leon as "an experiment gone wrong" for the party, has called on Sadc to intervene in Zimbabwe's political crisis following reports of an assassination attempt on opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa early this week.

The MDC Alliance claimed on Tuesday that its leader had survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Manicaland province.

His car was reportedly shot at. Last week, his convoy was attacked in Masvingo, leaving five of his aides injured.

"There are forces in Africa trying to suppress democracy, trying to extend decades of suppression, oppression and poverty. This is happening here in the Sadc. We must not ignore the actions of @edmnangagwa [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] and Zanu-PF who are trying to end the life of the main opposition leader," Maimane tweeted.



"As a nation built on values of democracy, freedom and dignity, we cannot sit aside in silence. We cannot ignore the actions of thuggish regimes in our very own neighbourhood. South Africa must play a role, and that role must be in line with our values, not in line with oppression."



Tanzania's third largest political party, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) described the attacks on Chamisa as saddening.

"ACT Wazalendo is saddened by the attacks on the president of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa. Chamisa has survived at least two attacks with clear indications of attempted murder within seven days," the ACT statement read. "Some of the shots were fired at the car he was riding in, which clearly indicates that the attackers were deliberately trying to harm him."

The Tanzanian opposition party said Zimbabwean police's failure to arrest the perpetrators of the violence was worrying.

ACT said the attacks on Chamisa and his party were an affront to democracy within the region.

"Those acts should not be condoned. We call on Zanu-PF and its government to respect democratic laws and principles, and to run civilised politics of argument, not the politics of piracy," it said.

"Misuse of State apparatus to undermine the legitimate activities of opposition parties and instil fear in the people, especially the opposition supporters is a tactic that is only used by parties that have failed to legitimise themselves."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days