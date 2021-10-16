Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Information and Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira yesterday accused ex-NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai of maliciously attempting to drag him into the parastatal's US$4 million corruption scandal, for which he had already been cleared by the courts.

This was after Kangai wrote to Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi on September 28, 2021 imploring him to expedite prosecution of NetOne's million-dollar corruption scandal, which implicated Mandiwanzira, who was, however, acquitted of the charges by the High Court.

Kangai was the State witness in the matter in which Mandiwanzira was being accused of interfering in the operations of NetOne by allegedly corruptly handpicking a Chinese company, Megawatt Energy, to investigate another Chinese firm, Huawei. Megawatt was set to be paid US$4 million.

The charges were, however, quashed by the then High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi following an application for review by Mandiwanzira.

In his letter to Hodzi, Kangai claimed that he was still being victimised by unnamed individuals involved in the scandal, adding that there was interference with the course of justice in handling the matter which he reported to authorities in 2016.

He said he was fired from his post as NetOne chief executive and was, instead, arrested for corruption after having exposed the US$4 million scandal.

But through his lawyer Fungai Chimwamurombe, Mandiwanzira distanced himself from Kangai's dismissal, saying the latter was implicated in a forensic audit report which exposed mismanagement at the parastatal, resulting in the termination of his contract.

"Mr Kangai was terminated as chief executive officer of NetOne by the nonrenewal of his contract after 15 years at the helm of the State-owned enterprise. His termination followed a damning forensic audit report by PricewaterhouseCoopers which unearthed extensive corruption and mismanagement at NetOne and directly implicated Mr Kangai," Chimwamurombe said.

He said although Kangai had lobbied for the arrest of prosecutor Admore Nyazamba, charges against him were later withdrawn by Hodzi after he discovered that they were malicious and baseless.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days