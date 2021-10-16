Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ROWDY MDC-T supporters yesterday violently disrupted a fellow party member who was addressing a Press conference in Harare to expose party leader Douglas Mwonzora's alleged misuse of party funds, assaulted and forced him to abandon the event.

Kudzanai Mashumba, believed to be one of the MDC-T founding members, had to run for dear life after about 10 youths led by youth chairperson Yvonne Musarurwa stormed into the conference room baying for his blood.

During the melee, business came to a standstill along Jason Moyo Street in the central business district as Mashumba sought to escape the attacks.

Luckily, he was whisked away in a passerby's vehicle after the assault that left him nursing multiple injuries.

MDC-T youths also threatened to assault journalists who were interviewing Mashumba. They chanted slogans disowning Mashumba, claiming that he had been sent by their rival faction, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa to tarnish Mwonzora's image.

MDC-T party spokesperson Witness Dube, however, described the attack as "a clean political exchange" between the youth and Mashumba.

He said the "intervention" by the youth was meant to stop their party name from being brought into disrepute by Mashumba.

"Kudzanai Mashumba is not a member of the MDC-T party. He was expelled about six months ago from the party over a myriad of offences which include absenteeism, alcoholism and bullying of other workers. He was never a politician. He was a mere worker who rose through the ranks to become vice-president Thokozani Khupe's aide until he was dismissed," Dube said.

"He cannot, therefore, be competent enough to speak on alleged abuse of funds and other party affairs when he was never directly involved in the affairs. The intervention that was conducted by the youth was within the youth's responsibility as the vanguard of the party."

Mashumba claimed to be a serving chief of protocol in the MDC-T, a position he was appointed to by party vice-president Thokozani Khupe.

He accused Mwonzora of abusing $6 million allocated to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act.

Mashumba also accused Mwonzora of imposing himself as the party leader.

"The constitution of the party is very clear on the timetable for any congress.  The term of office of the 2014 office bearers expired in November 2019 and one wonders how and why the current office bearers continue to exercise their functions," he said.

Mashumba said the MDC-T was being led by unelected leaders.

"It is in the public domain that this self-imposed leadership has blocked the people's rights to elect their own leaders and has unashamedly left one person to appoint and co-opt his own cronies into the party leadership, a custom well-orchestrated in Zanu-PF," he said in a written speech he had given to the media before the attack.

In a statement issued later by Dube, he claimed that the commotion was caused by a member of the public who wanted to disrupt the event, with video evidence showing Musarurwa intervening.

He claimed Musarurwa was actually protecting Mashumba.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days