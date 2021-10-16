Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NINE members of the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), who on Wednesday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sangster charged with disorderly conduct, were further remanded to November 8.

They are being accused of staging a violent protest outside Bulawayo Central Police Station in April.

The MRP activists include national league chairperson Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, Tino Nkomo, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livvson Ncube, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.

They are denying the public violence charge.

The court heard that the nine MRP members were arrested sometime in April for public violence after they stormed into the Bulawayo Central Police station protesting the alleged harassment of their president, Mqondisi Moyo, after his house was raided at night by security agents.

They were allegedly singing anti-government songs and burning tyres, while blocking the driveway to the police station.

Following their arrest, they spent more than a month at Khami Prison before they were granted bail by Sangster.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days