Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DOCTORS examining Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, failed to turn up in court yesterday to testify over her health condition.

Mubaiwa faces fraud charges after she was accused of attempting to obtain a marriage certificate at a time when Chiwenga was sick. She also faces money-laundering and attempted murder charges.

Her doctors failed to turn up on Tuesday to ascertain her health condition for her trial to kick off. Mubaiwa is suffering from lymphoedema, but the State wanted her trial to continue despite protests from her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

This marked the third time that her doctors avoided testifying in court.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told magistrate Lazini Ncube that he called the doctor, but someone answered the phone and advised him that the doctor was in the theatre.

Reza said when he called again, the phone was not answered.

Mtetwa had warned the court her client's doctors were living in fear of their boss, Chiwenga who is also Health minister.

Reza and Mtetwa then agreed that a clinical director at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will provide a doctor who specialises in mental health to examine Mubaiwa before the trial.

The matter was postponed to November 10 for the medical specialists to testify.

Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe, who is a retired soldier and former chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who is now a High Court judge, are witnesses in the matter.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days