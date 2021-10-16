Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
UNITED Nations (UN) special rapporteur Alena Douhan this week turned down offers by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to pamper her with executive luxuries as she began her 10-day mission in Zimbabwe to assess the impact of Western sanctions on Harare, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday, after which she met Mnangagwa.

As a top diplomat, Douhan is said to have been offered security details, police escort and a delegation of top civil servants to accompany her.

But the Belarusian is said to have indicated to her hosts that she was comfortable travelling with UN staff and a low-ranking staff from the Foreign Affairs ministry.

Her stance could have been a blow to Harare, which has been desperate to portray itself as a victim of international conspiracy by big powers that have stood in Zimbabwe's way as it tries to tackle economic malaise following two decades of embargoes.

A top diplomatic source told the Independent this week that "she wants to assert her independence; so she has refused even security details or police escort services".

The source went on: "Douhan is moving around with her own team, but is being accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade as part of protocol arrangements."

Foreign Affairs Deputy minister David Musabayana confirmed yesterday that the envoy turned down government offers.

"She said she doesn't want anyone to be involved," Musabayana told the Independent.

"We don't even accompany her wherever she is going because she wants to have unfettered access or unlimited access to whoever she feels and thinks that they need to be consulted."

Musabayana said while Mnangagwa and some cabinet ministers met her, there was an agreement that the government would not influence her movements.

"As a government, we are not even privy to whom she is going to meet. She just said non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civic society groups or any other interested groups would also be involved," he said. "As government, we have been asked to stay away from her. We have not looked for her or phoned her. I don't even know where she is and what she is doing because it is her independent research. She has her own systems on how she is going to navigate, to get the leads and get the information that she needs."

Musabayana said the government would be waiting for her final report.

Her arrival, Musabayana said, proved the government's readiness to go under any form of official scrutiny. Previously, he said such visits had not been allowed.

He added that the fact that Zimbabwe allowed the mission to come indicated that Harare had nothing to hide. However, he fired a broadside at MDC for calling for sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The envoy arrived as skirmishes between MDC Alliance (MDC-A) and Zanu-PF supporters entered their second week, with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa continuing his nationwide rallies.

The MDC-A leader's vehicle was damaged during the first leg of his visit in Masvingo, where Zanu-PF supporters accused him of seeking global attention as the envoy arrived.

But the MDC-A leader said he was on a genuine tour to assess Zimbabwe's poverty-stricken rural communities, some of which Zanu-PF says have been hardest hit by sanctions.

"This is our point of view (that the opposition invited sanctions) and it's a reality because even the MDC acknowledges that. There is video footage proving that they actually called for the sanctions for their own reasons, so it's an open secret. Even the MDC officials do not deny that," Musabayana said. "This is not the first time we are hosting a UN special rapporteur and her report could have influenced a follow-up on the effects of sanctions on the people of Zimbabwe."

Two years ago, Zimbabwe hosted UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Hilal Elver.

"She was the first one to call for the removal of sanctions because the sanctions were now hurting the ordinary people of Zimbabwe," he said. "This after going around seeing and interviewing the people. I believe this influenced the special rapporteur to come and follow up and see if that is true.

"It is not only the UN, South Africa also said they were doing their own research on the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe because they still claim that they are targeted while others are saying they are not targeted. Then in the US, some organisations are saying they are going to conduct some research on the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe. There is general consensus on the issue that people want to know how these sanctions have affected Zimbabwe."

Douhan's visit was expected to coincide with October 25, a day set aside by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to campaign against the imposition of Western-imposed sanctions against Harare.

In 2013, Zanu-PF estimated that sanctions had cost the southern African country up to US$42 billion between 2000 and 2013. But many observers have argued that corruption and economic mismanagement are behind economic crises that have rocked Harare since 2000.

Even before the onset of the Covid–19 pandemic, the economic and climate shocks had caused extreme poverty and inequality to rise sharply, underpinned by a rapid rise in basic necessities and a decline in production.

Post-Covid-19, Zimbabwe has seen poverty levels worsen because of job losses and income shocks, mostly in non-farm family businesses and urban households.

The World Bank said poverty levels in Zimbabwe were higher than the African average.

Zimbabwe hoped to use the diplomat's visit to highlight these and other problems and indicate that these were being fuelled by the sanctions.

MDC-A secretary for international affairs Gladys Hlatshwayo said the party would present its view to Douhan.

"Contrary to retrogressive elements' claims, the souring of relations between Zanu-PF and Western countries has nothing to do with us and everything to do with Zanu-PF authoritarian tendencies, including human rights abuses, lawlessness, rigging of elections, impunity, among other grossly undemocratic shenanigans," Hlatshwayo said.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Must Read

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

1 hr ago | 166 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

4 hrs ago | 962 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3629 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

8 hrs ago | 881 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

14 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

14 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

14 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

14 hrs ago | 1200 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

14 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

14 hrs ago | 464 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

14 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

14 hrs ago | 886 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

14 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

14 hrs ago | 116 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

14 hrs ago | 683 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

14 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

14 hrs ago | 562 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

14 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

14 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

21 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

21 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

21 hrs ago | 527 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

21 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

21 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

21 hrs ago | 203 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

21 hrs ago | 261 Views

Matanga challenges cops

22 hrs ago | 296 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

23 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

24 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days