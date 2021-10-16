Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti's appeal against a 2019 conviction for illegally announcing election results has been thrown out by the High Court.

High Court judges Justice Pisirayi Kwenda and Felistus Chatukuta struck his appeal off the roll after ruling that it was unnecessarily windy and confusing.

"It is an undeniable fact that Biti's grounds of appeal are long winding and agonising to go through. They make it hard for one to appreciate clearly what is being attacked by the appellant. Mrs (Beatrice) Mtetwa's submission that the sub-paragraphs were an expansion of the main ground was in essence a concession that the main grounds were not clear and concise," said the appeal judges.

"There can be little doubt that in general the grounds of appeal noted in this case are vague in nature, verbose, and argumentative. They cannot be said to be clear and concise. In some instances, the grounds purport to raise a constitutional issue on appeal and in other instances appear to attempt to mix an ordinary appeal and a seemingly constitutional application is what was termed a dog's breakfast by Justice Rita Makarau (in another case). The appeal is therefore fatally defective. Accordingly, the appeal is struck off the roll."

Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa convicted Biti on two counts of illegally announcing the results of the July 30, 2018, elections and declaring MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa the winner, although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission later declared Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa as the victor.

Takundwa sentenced Biti to seven days in prison with the option of a US$200 fine on the first count, and gave him a wholly suspended sentence of six months' imprisonment on the second count.

Through his lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa and Alec Muchadehama, Biti said the magistrate misdirected herself in failing to consider pre-trial violations of his rights and the illegality of his arrest.

Biti insisted that he was unlawfully before the local court as he was "abducted" by state agents from Zambia.

He felt it was only fair for him to appear before a Zambian court the day he was arrested, adding that there is a Zambian High Court order to confirm that position.

But the judges said his lawyers had slept on the job in mounting a "defective appeal."

"Undesirably, the notice of appeal in this case shows that some legal practitioners are still having difficulties properly formulating grounds of appeal," said the judges.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

6 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

16 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

16 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

16 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

16 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

16 hrs ago | 1224 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

16 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

16 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

16 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

16 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

16 hrs ago | 422 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

16 hrs ago | 703 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

16 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

16 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

24 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

24 hrs ago | 529 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

24 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

24 hrs ago | 211 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

24 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days