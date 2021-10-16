Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man has appeared in court on allegations of seizing house keys from his tenant's maid before stealing US$32 000 and goods worth US$152 000.

Kundai Muradzikwa (age not supplied) was facing theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
He was freed on free bail.

The court heard that on an unknown date to the prosecutor, Muradzikwa allegedly seized keys from the complainant Luminista Kimberly Jemwa's maid and ordered her to vacate the place because her boss was delaying paying rent and electricity bills.

It is the State's case that Muradzikwa unlawfully entered Jemwa's house in her absence and stole money amounting to US$32 000, two watches and jewellery all valued at US$152 000.

A report was made leading to Muradzikwa's arrest.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

6 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4189 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

16 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

16 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

16 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

16 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

16 hrs ago | 1224 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

16 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

16 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

16 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

16 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

16 hrs ago | 422 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

16 hrs ago | 703 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

16 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

16 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

24 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

24 hrs ago | 529 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

24 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

24 hrs ago | 211 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

24 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days