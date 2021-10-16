Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE arrested four suspected armed robbers believed to have been behind robbery incidents that happened in Kezi, Maphisa and Zvishavane.

The four, found in possession of firearms, are Sizwenkosi Hlongwane (42), Isheunesu Gumbo (27), Bruce Ephraim Makara, (29) and Don Tanaka Masukume (29).

National police spokesperson assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the four.

"Police in Zvishavane received a tip off to the effect that there were some suspected criminals at a local car sale. A team of police officers acted upon the information and discovered that the suspects had driven off in a Toyota Wish motor vehicle towards Bulawayo along Masvingo – Mbalabala Road. The suspects were then arrested at a police roadblock along the same road," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

A Taurus pistol with an empty magazine, a Star pistol with an empty magazine, an AK rifle bayonet and 3mm pistol rounds were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said police are also appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder-robbery case which occurred on October 21, 2021 at around 12 midnight at Molife Village, Chief Chinamhora.

"On the said date, the victim (28) and his wife were asleep in their bedroom when five suspects came to the house and demanded the couple to open the door alleging that they were police officers. The suspects, who were armed with iron bars, machetes and an unknown firearm suspected to be an AK 47 rifle, went on to fire shots on the floor of the house through the window," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The four suspects gained entry into the house through the window after removing burglar bars. Whilst in the house, the suspects attacked the couple with iron bars demanding cash before they were given US$2 800 by the victim's wife. One of the suspects fired two shots on the victim's back as the suspects escaped through the window. The victim died on the spot."

He said anyone with information may contact the national Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800107.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days