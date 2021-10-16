Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE President, Dr Costantino Chiwenga, has officially opened Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) inaugural annual conference here where he implored procurement officers to uphold professional ethics and transparency.

In his keynote speech, he said procurement is central to the achievement of the country's development objectives and warned against corrupt tendencies.

Dr Chiwenga said members of the public who fail to report acts of corruption by any public or private sector official are also guilty of corruption.

He said corruption was a cancer that threatens the country's development, adding that procurement plays a pivotal regulatory role in the entire public sector.

"Among other agencies of the State, PRAZ is central to the achievement of our development objectives as it plays the vital role of regulating procurement in the entire public sector," he said.

"I would like to make it clear that if a public procurement official solicits or extorts a bribe from you, but you are unwilling or afraid to expose the official by reporting the crime, it means that you are not only equally to blame, but also corrupt.

"This is because the highest risk of corruption for the Government lies in public procurement." VP Chiwenga commended PRAZ for organising and holding the first ever procurement conference that seeks to enhance the efficiency and integrity of public procurement even when undertaken under the circumstances of an emergency.

The conference, which ends this afternoon, is being held under the theme: "Balancing emergencies with efficiency and integrity." VP Chiwenga said the conference does not only fulfil one of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe's functions in terms of Section 6 (1) (h) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDPA) Act Chapter 22:23, which requires the authority to promote the training and professional development of persons engaged in public procurement so as to ensure their adherence to high ethical standards, but also to share lessons from other countries' experiences in public procurement  especially during this era of Covid-19 era.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

3 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

6 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

16 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

16 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

16 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

16 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

16 hrs ago | 1225 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

16 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

16 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

16 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

16 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

16 hrs ago | 422 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

16 hrs ago | 703 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

16 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

16 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

24 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

24 hrs ago | 529 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

24 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

24 hrs ago | 211 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

24 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days