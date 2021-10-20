Latest News Editor's Choice


CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
CBZ Agribusiness manager Tafadzwa Madzokere was on Friday sentenced to 24 months imprisonment after she stole US$8 500 and mobile phones from her estranged boyfriend, Solomon Sibanda.

Madzokere will not serve time in jail after magistrate Joseph Mundondo suspended six months on condition that she did not commit the same offence in five years and another 10 months on condition that she restituted Sibanda of the US$8 500 by November 30 this year.

The remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service at Eastridge Infant School.

The court heard that on March 19 this year, Madzokere met Sibanda, a farmer, in Harare's central business district. The two had a disagreement over an undisclosed issue and Madzokere grabbed three iPhone cellphones from Sibanda and fled.

They later agreed to meet in Borrowdale, where Sibanda allegedly attempted to assault Madzokere.

However, Madzokere took US$8 500 stashed in the glove compartment, some phones and fled. Sibanda made a report at the Harare Central Police Station, leading to Madzokere's arrest. Madzokere told the court that she was sorry for her behaviour.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days