Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mushekwi ex-wife loses cash, goods worth US$190 000

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
A HARARE landlord appeared in court for stealing US$32 000 cash and jewellery worth US$152 000 from a tenant.

Kundai Muradzikwa appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful entry.

Muradzikwa was released on free bail after the court noted that he was coming from home and not police custody.

Allegations were that Muradzikwa took door keys from the maid of his tenant Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa, who is footballer Nyasha Mushekwi's ex-wife, before he opened the door and stole the cash and goods.

The State alleges that on an unknown date, Muradzikwa allegedly seized keys from the Jemwa's maid and ordered her to vacate the place because her boss was delaying in paying rentals as well as electricity
bills.

It is alleged that Muradzikwa unlawfully entered Jemwa's house in her absence and stole money amounting to US$32 000, two watches and jewellery, all valued at US$152 000.

A report was made to the police, leading to Muradzikwa's arrest.

The maid also filed a complaint against Borrowdale Police Station officers who allegedly released the accused after alleged interference by his mother, Grace Muradzikwa.

In her affidavit, the complainant said Muradzikwa's mother bragged that she was a commissioner, threatening to report the officers to Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga if they did not release her
son.

Grace is the Insurance and Pensions Commission commissioner.

The maid said the police then released the accused, fearing backlash from their bosses.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted for the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

16 mins ago | 33 Views

Mwonzora distances self from Khupe aide violence incident

53 mins ago | 157 Views

MDC-T on course to join POLAD

53 mins ago | 111 Views

MDC Alliance challenges police to arrest Chamisa 'attackers'

59 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to fire State Security Minister Mudha Ncube

59 mins ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF youths want life Presidency for Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop persecuting journos, activists

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

59 mins ago | 91 Views

CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

60 mins ago | 104 Views

Victim hits armed robber with car, disables him

60 mins ago | 166 Views

It's the economy, stupid!

60 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Ex-Bosso players land coaching jobs at new club

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns road contractors against shoddy jobs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

11 hrs ago | 350 Views

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

11 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

11 hrs ago | 744 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

12 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

14 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

15 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

19 hrs ago | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days