Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE of the largest apostolic sects with membership across the southern African region has applied for official affiliate status with Zanu-PF and in return, the sect leaders would rally their followers to vote for the ruling party.

The sect said the ruling party had listed opposition to homosexuality and same sex marriages as one of the main requirements for collaboration.

Zimbabwe criminalises same-sex relations, but the Constitution guarantees rights such as equality and non-discrimination.

Zanu-PF has, however, listed resolute opposition to homosexuality and same sex marriages in response to the request by the leadership of the apostolic congregation, Johane Masowe WechiShanu WeAfrica.

This followed a meeting that Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa held with the church's leader, Bishop Andby Makururu on September 2.

Makururu was accompanied by 37 members drawn from the district and provincial leadership ranks, including members of the 250-large "prophetic council".

"The meeting explored modalities for collaboration between the church and Zanu-PF, especially in the area of  economic empowerment, agriculture, mining, touring etc … They applied for affiliate status with Zanu-PF and I briefed them on the requirements," Chinamasa revealed in a series of tweets.

According to Chinamasa, some of the demands include sharing Zanu-PF values, preservation and defence of the national interest, national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Zimbabwe, resolutely opposing tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, corruption, racism, religious fanaticism, among others,

The church promised to fulfil Zanu-PF's requirements.

Chinamasa said he was in a meeting when contacted for comment.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha and Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the party's information director, refused to comment, referring the NewsDay Weekender to Chinamasa.

Zanu-PF has always drawn support from the apostolic sects, especially during elections.

In February 2019, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe president Johannes Ndanga said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was God-ordained while addressing mourners at the burial of United Apostolic Church Independent Church of God Archbishop Chiutsi Zihowa Motsi in Mt Darwin.

In a research titled White Garment Churches (Vapositori) and Zanu-PF Party Politics in Zimbabwe: True Marriage or Marriage of Convenience During and Post-Mugabe era, researcher Phillip Musoni argues that Zanu-PF had a marriage of political expediency with the church.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

