Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa told to stop persecuting journos, activists

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE American Bar Association Centre for Human Rights (ABACHR) has called out President Emmerson Mnangagwa for "abusing the criminal justice system to persecute government critics" and demanded that his government repeals repressive laws that stifle freedom of expression.

The ABACHR urged government to drop charges against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and stop prosecuting human rights defenders (HRDs) and other critics in line with constitutional provisions which speak to freedom of expression and association.

It made the recommendations in a latest report titled The Persecution and Prosecutions of Hopewell Chin'ono Suppression of Freedom of Expression and Fair Trial Rights in Zimbabwe. The report was prepared by the staff and consultants of the ABACHR.

"The report ends with recommendations to the government of Zimbabwe to respect freedom of expression, association, assembly, and the right to participate in public affairs in the country. It further calls on the authorities to: Immediately and unconditionally drop all the criminal charges against Mr Chin'ono," the report reads.

"His continued persecution and prosecution is a violation of his right to freedom of expression and participation in matters of public interest."

Chin'ono has received threats from suspected State agents, arrested multiple times, and spent a collective 84 days in pre-trial detention in a maximum-security prison.

He currently faces three separate criminal proceedings and a possible 26 years in prison.

"Refrain from using the judicial apparatus to harass and intimidate journalists, HRDs, and others, ensuring all arrested and detained persons have their due process rights respected and protected," the ABACHR added.

"Put in place freedom of expression policies and promotional campaigns to make it clear that the authorities are committed to respecting and protecting the right of all to peacefully express their opinion, especially given the extent and gravity of the violations of the right to freedom of expression in recent times."

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa promised to respond to emailed questions, but had not done by the time of going to print last night.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

19 mins ago | 40 Views

Mwonzora distances self from Khupe aide violence incident

56 mins ago | 164 Views

MDC-T on course to join POLAD

56 mins ago | 122 Views

MDC Alliance challenges police to arrest Chamisa 'attackers'

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to fire State Security Minister Mudha Ncube

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Zanu-PF youths want life Presidency for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mushekwi ex-wife loses cash, goods worth US$190 000

1 hr ago | 128 Views

CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Victim hits armed robber with car, disables him

1 hr ago | 185 Views

It's the economy, stupid!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Ex-Bosso players land coaching jobs at new club

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns road contractors against shoddy jobs

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

11 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

12 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

15 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

15 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5213 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

19 hrs ago | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days