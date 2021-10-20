Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T on course to join POLAD

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
A top party official of the Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) recently announced that they will be hopping on to the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) bandwagon anytime soon.

Giles Mutsekwa the party's deputy chairperson said they have consulted and decided to answer to the call by government to join POLAD which was initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the provincial meeting held last Saturday at the party office in Rhodene, Masvingo, Mutsekwa said dialogue and unity was the solution to all problems being encountered in the country.

"Our statement is clear, we have sat down and discussed as the leadership and we now see POLAD as a positive move. Let it be known that we are not friends with Zanu-PF but they are an important element in our struggle, we need them as much as they need us," said Mutsekwa.

Mutsekwa also said as a party they were not ruling out the possibility of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

"This time around if the possibility of an inclusive government becomes a reality, we will make sure we do not get fully engrossed with the government duties and leave our party structures bare, we want to remain ready for anything as a party.

"We will also make sure that in issues to do with governance we are represented on all levels, down to councilors, If Zanu-PF wins that particular ward, we want to instil a special councilor and vice versa," Mutsekwa said.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance has remained adamant that they will not join POLAD which they say is a group of those who lost elections but want to impose themselves on the electorate.

Source - TellZim News

