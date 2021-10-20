Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
Discontent is simmering in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) over the criteria being used to promote officers across the board which some say is prone to abuse, NewsDay can exclusively reveal.

Since Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga took over from Augustine Chihuri in 2018, the police force has been promoting officers based on their alleged good behaviour and sound work ethic.

But most police officers are clamouring for the force to revert to the old system where they wrote examinations before going for board interviews.

"Of course, this criteria had its fair share of flaws, but it is far better than the current one as officers are just hand-picked without proving that they are worth it," said one officer based at Harare Central Police Station, who spoke on conditions of anonymity.

"I am a constable, who was attested into the ZRP in 2014, and after finishing my course at Morris Depot in Harare, I was enormously optimistic that I would one day attain a higher rank. But that is proving to be a forlorn hope. For one to be promoted now, it means they have to be related to the powers-that-be or, worse still, lick the superiors' boots."

A sergeant based at Police General Headquarters said as long as the promotions were based on the alleged good behaviour, they would remain a farce, riddled in corruption.

"This runs counter to the belief that the police force is supposed to be the paragon of virtue," the sergeant said.

Another police officer said although Chihuri allegedly promoted his cronies, his promotion criteria remained largely fair.

Since his promotion to Commissioner-General, Matanga has promoted officers twice, in 2019 and 2020. Promotions for 2021 are imminent.

Police officers are also against the decision that those who attain new qualifications such as law, nursing, teaching are not promoted automatically.

In the past, police officers who acquired qualifications such as nursing or teaching were automatically promoted from the rank of constable to assistant inspector, while those who would have graduated with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree were promoted to the rank of chief superintendent.

A recent law graduate, who is in the police force, said it was futile for him to remain a sergeant in the police service. He has since tendered his resignation.

"I am leaving the police for greener pastures, pure and simple," he said.

Some officers claimed that the ZRP had no money to run examinations, hence the decision to use "alleged good behaviour" as the promotion criterion.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the current promotion system was adopted after consultations with commanders.

He said those force members that were not happy with the criteria should approach Matanga through "appropriate" channels.

"It is not correct that if one is in a good relationship with someone, he will be promoted. Promotion is done on merit," Nyathi said. He added that it was not automatic that those who attain higher qualifications would be immediately promoted.

"Higher qualifications should assist one to perform well on his job and rewards will come along the way," Nyathi said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

18 mins ago | 50 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

19 mins ago | 91 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

20 mins ago | 63 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

21 mins ago | 65 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

21 mins ago | 67 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

22 mins ago | 41 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

22 mins ago | 27 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

23 mins ago | 13 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

23 mins ago | 5 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 6 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

24 mins ago | 17 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

24 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

24 mins ago | 31 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Violent teacher back in court

25 mins ago | 29 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4483 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days