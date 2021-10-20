Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Youth shun mainstream media'

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
INDEPENDENT media has been urged to respond to changing habits of younger generations who predominantly use social media platforms and smartphones to access news.

The latest report by the Media Monitoring Project Zimbabwe (MMPZ) showed that young people aged between 18 and 35 use social media platforms to access news, but continue to be under represented on news platforms.

"But there was, however, a marginal increase in their representation from 6% in the previous monitoring period (2020) to 7% during this quarter," the MMPZ report read.

It said while young people continued to be marginalised in the news media, women, who have in the past maintained a 25% share as news sources, saw an increase to 75%.

A recent research by the Reuters Institute also demonstrated that across all countries surveyed, only 16% of youth aged 18 to 24 went directly to a website or application of a news outlet to access news.

It noted that news outlets were struggling to remain relevant and to build loyal relationships with youth audiences.

"As youth populations continue to grow in low and middle-income countries, it is critical for independent media organisations to understand and respond to the changing news habits of younger generations," the report noted.

"A snapshot of youth news consumption habits in Colombia, Ghana, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand highlights that the predominance of smartphones, and increasing access to the internet and social media, is fundamentally altering how youth access, interact with, and value monitored news platforms.

"Youth audiences tend to access news through their smartphones, relying more on social media algorithms and news aggregators than loyalty to particular monitored news brands and sources."

Anywell Bepe, a youth, told NewsDay that mainstream media was failing to cover issues that were appealing to young people.

"That might be the reason why youth prefer to access news on social media platforms than developing a strong relationship with particular news brands," Bepe said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

17 mins ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 119 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

22 mins ago | 70 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

22 mins ago | 71 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

23 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 41 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 74 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

24 mins ago | 76 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

25 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

25 mins ago | 30 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

25 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 21 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

27 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

27 mins ago | 39 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

27 mins ago | 33 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days