Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
DETHRONED Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni on Thursday last week led a group of demonstrators to the Zimbabwean embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be barred from participating at the Climate Change Conference (COP26).

COP26 will be held next month on November 23 and 24 in Glasgow, Scotland, and Mnangagwa has been invited to attend.

But last Thursday, Ndiweni led a group of demonstrators at the Zimbabwean embassy in the UK, who later handed over a petition to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ndiweni told the protesters that climate change issues in Zimbabwe could only be dealt with effectively by a government that respects the rule of law.

"Climate change requires a government that has rule of law, a government underpinned by democracy. In Zimbabwe, we do not have that. Therefore, it is exceedingly unlikely that the government of Zimbabwe can effect and facilitate what is required by the climate change conference," Ndiweni said.

"The meeting requires honesty and some form of legitimacy, but currently in Zimbabwe, we do not have that. So we are raising our voice in a democratic country here in England to say that the presence of the so-called President of Zimbabwe is not acceptable among the brotherhood and sisterhood of nations. He (Mnangagwa) cannot sit at the table among other such nations. So we are raising our voices to say we reject him."

Last month, Mnangagwa met British ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson in Harare in preparation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26).

The Zimbabwean government viewed the invitation as a step towards re-engagement with the international community.

Ndiweni was dethroned by Mnangagwa's government as a chief and is based in the UK.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 53 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 64 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

21 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

22 mins ago | 70 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

23 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

24 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

24 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

25 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 35 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4899 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days