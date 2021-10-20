Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NOW immune to corporal punishment and pampered with an array of rights, school children are turning classrooms into sex nests, developments that have left teachers bemused.

Some are even practicing sex orgies in classrooms and turning up for lessons drunken.

While rights activists are celebrating the introduction of an array of child rights in schools, hapless teachers are crying foul, saying the schools have become ungovernable due to rampant indiscipline.

Teachers say the high levels of indiscipline among school children follow a raft of changes to the Education Amendment Act, which gave learners an array of rights and outlawed corporal punishment.

The country adopted the Education Amendment Act, 2020, to align its Education Act to the country's constitution.

Among other things, amendment bars schools from sending away pupils who would have fallen pregnant and allows them to continue with classes.

Invariably section 68 of the Act requires every school to have a disciplinary policy that deals with issues of learner discipline within schools.

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa Director Dehwa Mavhinga said amended Education Act is a step in the right direction.

"Zimbabwe's amended Education Act is a significant step forward for children across the country. Among other things, the amendment prohibits corporal punishment and the exclusion of pregnant girls from school in accordance with the Zimbabwe Constitution which guarantees the right to education," Mavhinga said.

"The new law provides that children are not subject to any form of physical, or psychological torture or degrading treatment in school, and prohibit teachers from beating students. An overwhelming number of students are affected by corporal punishment in Zimbabwe's schools," he said.

However, teachers believe the outlawing of corporal punishment has had adverse effects in terms of discipline in learning institutions.

"While we recognise the need for the recognition of the learners' rights it is important to highlight that our schools are now degenerating into havens of criminality. Leaners are coming to school drunk; others are carrying dangerous weapons; others are having sex at schools. Generally, discipline has hit rock bottom in our schools and its quite a sad scenario. We don't know what is going to happen to this generation," a teacher from a public school told this publication in an interview.

Recently, a Harare teacher Talent Chingwaru was slapped with a three-month jail term after he was convicted of assaulting student at his school.

It is said the student who is in Lower Six was found in the Ordinary Level class watching some movies during lesson time, Chingwaru ordered him to go back to his class. Instead, the student went to a biology classroom and coincidentally met Chingwaru who confronted him.

The confrontation resulted in a heated exchange of words leading to Chingwaru assaulting the student.

President of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Ptuz) Takavafira Zhou said the situation in education institutions is very sad.

"There is growing indiscipline in schools emanating largely from premature granting our students too many rights so that teachers have become virtually powerless to guide and counsel pupils. Worse still with the miserable salaries that teachers are getting they have lost their leadership role, lustre, dignity and role model so much that pupils are not listening to advice from teachers," Zhou said.

"Whilst giving rights to learners is crucial, we must have done that gradually rather than copy and paste rights from Western worlds with long intercourse for rights from an early age. Our abrupt granting of rights gave pupils a wrong impression of freedom to do anything including arranging sex orgy parties where students would be naked drinking, smoking and taking drugs before making love," Zhou said.

Government has said it is looking into the issue of learner discipline.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: "We have since assigned our Learner Welfare, Psychological Services and Special Needs department to provide the necessary support to our schools."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

58 mins ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 758 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days