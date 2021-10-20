Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe has banned on bulk airtime sales, ordering telecommunications service providers to stagger reduction of physical airtime sales to 10% in a bid to contain illicit foreign currency dealings.

In a statement directed to all Mobile Telecommunications and Mobile Phone Service Providers, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) director general, Oliver Chiperesa ordered the companies to control the production and sale of airtime.

The FIU said bulk airtime recharge vouchers are being abused by airtime dealers to facilitate illegal foreign currency trading and money laundering.

The unit said airtime dealers have been purchasing airtime vouchers in bulk from mobile telecommunication service providers using local currency and then disposing of the same at discounted foreign currency prices.

The bulk airtime traders have not been depositing the significant foreign currency proceeds so generated into the banking system but have instead channelled the same to fuel trade on the foreign exchange parallel market.

"In order to curb this abuse, the following measures shall apply in respect of mobile telecommunication and mobile payment service providers: mobile telecommunication service providers shall take steps to decrease the production and sale of bulk physical airtime recharge vouchers and promote the increased use of electronic airtime recharge."

"Reduce sales of physical airtime recharge vouchers to twenty percent 20% of all airtime sales by 31 January 2022 and to ten percent 10 % by 30 April 2022," Chiperesa ordered.

Mobile telecommunication service providers were ordered to submit a written plan to the FIU no later than 7 November 2021 detailing the measures to be taken to meet the above targets by the set dates.

In addition to the measures referred to above, service providers were directed to issue circulars to their respective airtime distributors to enforce limits on till-point airtime voucher purchasers to airtime purchases of not more than $ 10 000 in value in any one transaction.

"In order to facilitate electronic airtime recharging through customers' mobile money wallets, individual mobile wallet holders may, with immediate effect, be allowed to conduct cash-in to their mobile money wallets, at designated outlets, up to $5 000 per week. Cash-outs shall not be permissible," Chiperesa added.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

58 mins ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days