Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has promised a pro-poor 2022 national budget.

He however said ministries submitted bids so high they are beyond government's capacity to satisfy.

Ncube said this in response to calls by ministries and parliamentarians at the just ended Victoria Falls annual pre-budget seminar.

He said government's capacity to finance expenditures will continue to be dependent on the revenue generation capacity of the economy and its ability to borrow sustainably.

"The overall 2022 Budget Envelope is ZWL$900 billion, however, my last count of the bids submitted by line ministries indicates resource requirements in the excess of ZWL$3 trillion. Surely, this is beyond our capacity, and more fundamentally, poses challenges from a prioritisation point of view," Ncube said.

"Whilst I acknowledge and appreciate the current challenges, critical is that we become more efficient and effective in the use of available resources in line with our value for money and Programme Based Budgeting principles," he said.

"That being said however the 2022 budget will endeavour to ensure that all key priority areas as presented in the vote bids are resourced to the greatest extent possible so that we respond to the needs of our people. I note the recommendation for a pro-poor budget and as already discussed most of our priority interventions, will go towards addressing the needs of the poor which resonates with the major thrust of NDS1 of ‘leaving no-one and no place behind."

He told delegates that government was aware of the need to improve the welfare of civil servants in response to the inflationary environment.

"Let me take this opportunity to inform the House that stable macroeconomic environment will enable us to gradually increase the welfare of civil servants through salary adjustments. Therefore, the first move towards addressing this is to ensure macroeconomic stability which we are committed to. This will be accompanied be review of salaries of public servants and other non-monetary incentives," he said.

Ncube also committed to revising upwards the tax-free threshold from ZWL$10 000 to ZWL 40 000 and accordingly adjust the tax bands.

"Government has, over the years, continuously reviewed the tax-free threshold and tax bands in line with the prevailing macro-economic conditions. I am pleased to advise that Treasury will take advantage of the Finance Bill to be presented to Parliament alongside the 2022 National Budget to review the tax-free portion of employment income and the tax bands thereof."

Ncube is expected to announce the 2022 national budget next month.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

59 mins ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days