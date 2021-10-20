Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESSURE is mounting on Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to dollarise the economy after members of the public told Parliamentarians that it was the only way to tackle price and exchange rate instability that were inflaming inflationary pressures on the economy.

A report by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance issued yesterday in Victoria Falls at the 2022 pre-budget seminar showed that Zimbabweans wanted government to adopt the United States dollar as goods and services in the country were mainly being sold in that currency.

MPs raised concern over galloping inflation, which they said was rendering earnings for public workers worthless.

However, Ncube on Saturday rejected the proposal saying the country would not adopt the United States dollar as its sole currency due to risk of incurring large foreign currency deficits.

"We cannot adopt the United States dollar alone as the official currency, you were there before and there were long queues at the banks, huge foreign currency deficits and you had deflation. That was because of the US dollar. It is not a good idea and it will be suicidal to do so. What has happened is after we introduced the local currency, the industry is picking. It's about stabilising the currency. We are reforming the country, running the country under a basically dual currency regime and of course other smaller currencies," he said.

During public hearings on the 2022 budget, Zimbabweans suggested that Ncube announces a US dollar budget.

"Members of the public suggested that the government should denominate the 2022 National Budget in United States dollars," the Budget and Finance committee report read.

"They expressed concern that the parallel market rate is going up at unprecedented rates, affecting the pricing of goods and services. They proposed that government should consider reverting to the multi-currency system, since most service providers prefer trading in forex. They expressed concern that the current tax system is complex and not user friendly for new entrants making it difficult to collect more revenue."

MPs also said Zimbabweans expressed scepticism over the government-controlled foreign currency auction, which they asserted was failing to meet demand from the market and resultantly pushing up the parallel market rate.

Economist Gift Mugano, who also addressed MPs at the pre-budget seminar, warned that the auction system was "holding on a thin thread" and that its collapse was imminent.

"Although the auction system at its inception managed to foster economic stability, in recent months, it has faced several threats and risks mainly coming on the back of exchange rate disparities, that is approximately $93 to US$1 versus $180 to US$1 (on the parallel market).

"Massive price hikes in commodities like cotton, wheat and maize caused serious threat on money supply resurgence which has prompted RBZ [Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe] to institute measures aimed at cleaning out bad money," Mugano said.

"The other drivers of black market rate spiral are the ongoing construction projects and the self-fulfilling prophecy - exchange depreciation causes further depreciation as market watchers throng the black market to preserve their currency."

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda said Ncube should ensure that the 2022 National Budget was "people-centred".

Mudenda bemoaned the widening gap between the official auction foreign currency rate and the galloping parallel market rate, which he said was resulting in price instability.

"You may recall that one of the key outcomes from the presentations at the pre-budget briefing seminar was the worrisome disparity between the auction exchange rate premium and the odious parallel market rate, which is now hovering around $200 per one unit of the United States dollar as compared to the forex auction rate of $90 per unit of the United States dollar," he said.

"If this conundrum is not addressed, it will derail the National Development Strategy 1 objective of stabilising the inflation rate and fail to contain it within the Sadc macroeconomic convergence of between 3% and 7%."

MPs recommended that Ncube strengthens the local currency by prioritising funding of key sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture, as well as beneficiation of the mineral resources.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

59 mins ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days