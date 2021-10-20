Latest News Editor's Choice


China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe has called for the lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed by the West saying they hurt ordinary people.

The embassy said this on its Twitter handle, @ChineseZimbabwe on Monday, the third anniversary of the Sadc-initiated anti-Zimbabwe Sanctions Day.

The day is being commemorated under the theme; "Friend to all, enemy to none: Forging ahead and enhancing innovation and productivity in adversity of sanctions."

"Unilateral sanctions violate international law, sovereign equality, human rights & hurt the people. 13 yrs ago, China said NO for Zimbabwe. Today, we continue to call for complete & immediate lifting of all unilateral coercive measures. #RealDemocracy #ZimSanctionsMustGo," the embassy tweeted.


Source - The Herald

