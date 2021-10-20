Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gospel musician, Kudzaishe Nyakudya was last week kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by three robbers while two people lost over US$40 000 and R315 000 to criminals in Matabeleland South as robbery cases continue to increase countrywide.Nyakudya (35) was travelling with a friend in a Toyota Wish when the incident occurred at around 5 pm last Thursday in Marlborough. Police investigations revealed that Nyakudya had stopped to drop the friend when he was suddenly blocked by a Mercedes Benz E300 which the gang was travelling in.They produced pistols and first attacked his friend before kidnapping Nyakudya who was later dumped at a certain place in the city. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case involving Zimbabwe Gospel musician, Kudzaishe Nyakudya aged 35, which occurred at corner Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Road, Marlborough, Harare on October 21, 2021 at about 1700 hrs."The victim was driving in a Toyota Wish motor vehicle from Harare CBD along Elizabeth Windsor Rd. When he stopped to drop his friend, he was suddenly blocked by three unknown male adults who were driving a white Mercedes Benz E300 motor vehicle (ADF 2867)."The suspects who were armed with unidentified pistols assaulted and robbed the victim's friend of an undisclosed amount of money. Thereafter, they kidnapped and took the victim to a certain place where they assaulted him and robbed him of his cash and valuables before dumping him," he said.Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South are still investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on October 16, 2021, in Colleen Bawn in which 10 unidentified suspects attacked a 31-year-old man before stealing US$40 000 cash."In a related case, on the same day, 10 unidentified suspects pounced at a homestead in Colleen Bawn and robbed another couple of its ZAR 315 000 cash, cellphone and Ford Ranger car keys from," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Police in Lupane are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Mlungisi Moyo and Lungani Moyo who are wanted in a case of robbery which occurred at Gomoza Business Centre, Lupane on October 19, 2021, at 1400 hrs.The suspects approached the victim, Simisilwe Ncube (41), who was offloading groceries for his shop, attacked him with a stone and robbed him of his R10 000 and fled to an unknown destination.