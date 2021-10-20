Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Fidelity Printers and Refineries has finally repossessed its claim that was forfeited by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last year, after the Supreme Court confirmed an interim order granted to it early this year.

Fidelity, a gold buying subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, had approached the Supreme Court challenging the forfeiture of its gold claim in Kwekwe by the ministry, without affording Fidelity a chance to be heard. The High Court had in May this year refused to confirm Fidelity's provisional order to repossess its claim that had been improperly forfeited to the Ministry for allegedly failing to pay the laid down annual fees for more than six years.

A three-judge panel of Justice Susan Mavangira, George Chiweshe and Felistus Chatukuta unanimously allowed the appeal by Fidelity. Writing the judgment for the court Justice Chiweshe found merit in the appeal and set aside the order by the lower court.

"The provisional order issued by this court in HC85/21 on 17 February is hereby confirmed,' he said.

"The forfeiture of the applicant's claim Mirage 3 Mine registered under certificate Number 18132 purportedly done on 5 June 2020 is hereby set aside."

In addition, the court declared invalid any act done by the Minister of Mines and the provincial mining director for Midlands to alienate the area under Mirage 3. The ruling means the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development cannot forfeit a mining claim in terms of Section 1260 of the Mines and Mineral Act, without first notifying the affected party and allowing them to make representation.

In the recent past, the ministry has been forfeiting mining claims all over the country by simply posting the notice of forfeiture on their notice boards.

The Supreme Court agreed with Fidelity's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara that for the forfeiture of the mining location to be deemed reasonable or fair, the Minister was obliged to issue notice to Fidelity concerning the proposed action and give an opportunity to make representations in compliance with the provisions of the Administrative Justice Act.

He said failure to follow the dictates of natural justice before the exercise of this administrative discretion was manifestly arbitrary and an abrogation of the provisions of the Administrative Justice Act.

"Notice must be given before any adverse decision is made because it is through that notice that a party can then elect to use the various protections available such as the obtainment of a protection certificate," argued Adv Zhuwarara.

He convinced the court that the finding of the High Court that the provincial mining director acted within her powers to forfeit or that Fidelity had no right to be notified of impending decision was unsustainable, warranting interference by the superior court.

A proper understanding of section 260 of the Mines and Minerals Act leads to an immutable conclusion that Fidelity should have been notified of the impending forfeiture and that the adoption of such process was not automatic.

During the hearing at the High Court, the provincial mining director admitted that she proceeded to declare the forfeiture of Fidelity's mining claim, without giving any warning or opportunity for the appellant to be heard or giving it an opportunity to rectify non-payment.

And Justice Chiweshe in his judgment found the forfeiture notice produced in the lower court to be ample evidence that Fidelity's administrative right to be heard was never acknowledged. The High Court in May this year ruled that the forfeiture and subsequent re-allocation of Mirage 3 Mine gold mining claim held by Fidelity Printers and Refiners to new beneficiary Mr Jona Nyevera was lawful.

Fidelity, which had sold the gold mining claim to former Herald Editor Caesar Zvayi, was suing the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, the provincial mining director for Midlands and Mr Nyevera. Fidelity's essential argument was that it received no prior notice of the intention to declare the claim forfeit and that there had been an understanding between the Ministry and itself that no statutory mining fees payment would be necessary.

So it came as a shock, to be informed for the first time that its mine had been forfeited for not honouring statutory obligations for six years.

But the Ministry, in its submissions, argued that Fidelity's argument was flawed because there was no obligation upon the provincial mining director to issue personal notices to individual miners who might be in default regarding the renewal of their mining fees.

Through his lawyer, Adv Garikai Sithole, Mr Nyevera argued that the law does not provide that personal notice should be given before forfeiture of mining blocks in terms of certain provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act.

He said notice is posted on the notice board and that is what the law provides in the Mines and Minerals Act. This, he said, was acceptable in terms of subsection 3 of section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act, which allows relaxation of the right to be heard where there is a self-contained domestic remedy mechanism in a statute.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

52 mins ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 545 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

17 hrs ago | 705 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days