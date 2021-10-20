Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF National Youth League has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.The youth said President Mnangagwa is an exceptional leader who has in a short space of time revived the country's economy, empowered young people, and maintained peace and unity.The youth executive members drawn from the country's 10 provinces converged at the revolutionary party's headquarters to endorse the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 elections.Addressing national executive youth league members in Harare recently, the wing's acting deputy secretary Tendai Chirau said the youths as the vanguard of the party will ensure President Mnangagwa romps to victory by a landslide by delivering 5 million votes."Today we held a successful national executive meeting of the revolutionary party's youth league. This is a national executive meeting, with representatives from all the provinces. We met and deliberated on several issues. The first and important issue we discussed and agreed on as the national executives is that His Excellency President Dr Mnangagwa who is our First Secretary and President of the party is our sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections and beyond," he said.Chirau added that the executive league members commended President Mnangagwa's sterling efforts in reviving the economy in a short space of time.The reason is that in less than three years he has shown exceptional leadership in terms of economic revival, in terms of youth empowerment, in terms of maintaining peace and security in this great nation. So we do believe that he should continue."We also agreed that if need be it is very important that the constitution be amended so that we can allow the leader to have more than two terms".He said the league members also expressed satisfaction and gratitude with the developmental projects taking shape across the country."The reason being that we realised development does not have a term limit, development requires someone to continuously have more time so that he can complete them."We have seen accelerated development in all the facets under the stewardship of His Excellency through infrastructure development, the establishment of innovation hubs, construction of dams, road rehabilitation among others," he said.He continued: "We are also elated by the fact that he has also set up viable economic activities for the young people which include distribution of land, heifer projects and also promoting the participation of young people in the political discourse of this nation."Constitutional amendment number 2 allows 10 youths to be part of the parliament which is part of a bonus from the 230 posts,".The President, Chirau, has also made it a policy that the members of the Youth League who are above 35 years will automatically be Central Committee members."We have also realised that within the party Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa has made it a policy and it has been endorsed by the Politburo that the members of the youth league who are above 35 years, when their term ends they are going to be automatic members of the Central Committee".Calvin Manyengavana who is a Youth league executive member gave a detailed report on how sanctions have affected the country's economy."The sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe were meant to cripple the nation due to our reclamation of the land because the land question was the reason why Zimbabwe went to war".