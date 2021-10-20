Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume yesterday applied for recusal of the magistrate presiding over his charges of allegedly defeating the course of justice after interfering with a key witness, saying he will not be subjected to a fair hearing.

Mafume, through lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara, wants regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna to recuse himself from the case, saying he once made a factual finding when he refused to grant him bail on his initial appearance on the same charges.

Having made that factual finding, Mr Nduna should not preside over the trial on the same charge, argued Mafume.

The State is expected to reply to the application tomorrow.

Mafume is charged with defeating the course of justice after he attempted to bribe a witness who was scheduled to testify in another case where he is charged with criminal abuse of office.

In March last year, Mafume allegedly called housing director Addmore Nhekairo, asking him to allocate residential stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and the secretary at his law firm, Rutendo Muvuti.

Mafume allegedly told Nhekairo that his sister had not benefited from any council stand, but the court heard that when Mafume approached Nhekairo, council had closed interviews for prospective home-seekers.

Further allegations are that Mafume used his influence as a councillor to push other employees to allocate the stands.

According to the State, it was later discovered that Rotina and Rutendo were not on the waiting list despite each having been allocated stands with intrinsic value of $219 938 and that the numbers on the waiting list used for them belonged to other people.

Mafume was then granted $30 000 bail at the High Court.

It was during the period he was on bail that he allegedly attempted to bribe a witness in the matter, Mr Edgar Dzehonye, so that he would testify in his favour. He was arrested for defeating the course of justice on December 14 last year and was taken to the Harare Magistrates' Court where he was denied bail.

Mafume then approached the High Court appealing against the lower court's decision to deny him bail, where he was then granted $40 000 bail.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

59 mins ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days