Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AHEAD of Zanu-PF 19th Annual  National People's Conference that roars to life this week across the country the ruling party Harare Province has raised $30 million with the national fundraising chairman Philip Chiyangwa saying other provinces should follow suit.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted by Harare province in Harare recently Chiyangwa said all the resources are now in place across the country's 10 provinces.

 "The target has already been met for the 19th National People's Conference from all provinces.  We still need more resources, more funding for the restructuring exercise of the party. There is more money coming in. We need more," said Chiyangwa.

Each province has been tasked to raise at least US$5 million per year as the country heads towards the 2023 polls.

"We hope that each province by the end of the year will have managed to reach its target of US$5 million.

"Harare province has managed to raise $30 million. They have already met the target. We expect other provinces to do the same.   They have already met their national conference contribution. We want all the provinces to raise money. I will be going to each province to see how far they have gone in terms of resource mobilisation," said Chiyangwa.

At least 200 delegates are expected to attend the conference in Harare at the Harare Institute of Science and Technology (HIT).

Harare provincial interim chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa said they have already met the target for the conference.

"As Harare province, we have met the required target. Our target was $7 million for our expenses as delegates here in Harare. We have also met our target as a contribution to the Annual People's Conference which is going to be held physically in Bindura".

More than 34 companies are also expected to exhibit their products at the conference venue in Harare.  

The conference is being held under the theme: "Growing and modernising the economy towards Vision 2030".

The main event will be held in Bindura Mashonaland Central where Politburo members will congregate while provinces will meet at 10 different venues in their regions and follow proceedings virtually. The Conference will be held from 25 to 31 October 2021, with all delegates expected to produce their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates before accreditation.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 384 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days