Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AHEAD of Zanu-PF 19th Annual National People's Conference that roars to life this week across the country the ruling party Harare Province has raised $30 million with the national fundraising chairman Philip Chiyangwa saying other provinces should follow suit.Speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted by Harare province in Harare recently Chiyangwa said all the resources are now in place across the country's 10 provinces."The target has already been met for the 19th National People's Conference from all provinces. We still need more resources, more funding for the restructuring exercise of the party. There is more money coming in. We need more," said Chiyangwa.Each province has been tasked to raise at least US$5 million per year as the country heads towards the 2023 polls."We hope that each province by the end of the year will have managed to reach its target of US$5 million."Harare province has managed to raise $30 million. They have already met the target. We expect other provinces to do the same. They have already met their national conference contribution. We want all the provinces to raise money. I will be going to each province to see how far they have gone in terms of resource mobilisation," said Chiyangwa.At least 200 delegates are expected to attend the conference in Harare at the Harare Institute of Science and Technology (HIT).Harare provincial interim chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa said they have already met the target for the conference."As Harare province, we have met the required target. Our target was $7 million for our expenses as delegates here in Harare. We have also met our target as a contribution to the Annual People's Conference which is going to be held physically in Bindura".More than 34 companies are also expected to exhibit their products at the conference venue in Harare.The conference is being held under the theme: "Growing and modernising the economy towards Vision 2030".The main event will be held in Bindura Mashonaland Central where Politburo members will congregate while provinces will meet at 10 different venues in their regions and follow proceedings virtually. The Conference will be held from 25 to 31 October 2021, with all delegates expected to produce their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates before accreditation.