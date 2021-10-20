Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man steals AK47 rifle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 33-year-old man from Gutu has been arrested in Beitbridge for breaking into two houses and stealing an assortment of goods, including an AK47 rifle belonging to a member of the President's Department.

Obey Mhuru was arrested after a man he had threatened to shoot using the stolen rifle in  Vhembe View suburb knocked him down with a car on Friday morning.

Mhuru was not asked to plead to two charges of unlawful entry when he appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Saturday.

Mhuru was remanded in custody to November 5.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on September 7 at around 5pm, Mhuru stole a Samsung J7 smartphone, R1 000 and US$70 after breaking into a cottage in Benne Knot Street .

The court heard that the following day at around 5pm, Mhuru went to a house  belonging to the President's Department when the occupants were away.

He broke down the door to the dining room and subsequently forced open the doors to the other rooms, ransacked the house and stole an AK47 rifle and a magazine with  30 rounds.

Both offences were discovered on September 9 and reported to the police.

Mhuru was arrested on Friday last week at around 2am after being hit by a car as he attempted to attack a motorist using the stolen firearm.

The rifle was recovered loaded with 19 rounds and Mhuru confessed to investigators that he had stolen the firearm.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days