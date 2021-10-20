Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has released $8 million to fund repairs at Manama Mission Hospital where infrastructure and buildings were extensively damaged by a violent storm early this month.

Roofs of several wards that include the maternity ward were blown off following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

The repair work is expected to start early next month after $5 million was availed through the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and $3 million came through the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The strong winds and heavy rains which hit the Manama area also left the hospital without electricity after  solar panels were damaged as well as water tanks and telecommunications cables resulting in the suspension of critical services.

The suspended services include the expanded programme of immunisation (EPI), maternity delivery services, postnatal care services, isolation of Covid-19 positive mothers, antenatal care services and integrated management of neonatal, childhood illnesses (IMNCI) and mortuary services.

Four departments were severely affected and the hopsital is now operating with just four wards which are accommodating all the admitted patients.

The infrastructure damage at the hospital is estimated at US$40 000 and the labour to repair the damage is expected to cost US$30 000.

People now have to travel to Sengenzana Clinic, which is about 40km away to access vaccination and immunisation services.

Manama Mission Hospital was built in 1939 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) using farm bricks and its roofing is a combination of corrugated iron and asbestos.

Matabeleland South Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Ms Lathiso Dlamini, who is also the provincial Civil Protection Unit committee  chairperson, told the Chronicle yesterday that they were now inviting tenders for the repair work.

"As CPU Matabeleland South, we received $5 million which was deposited into the office of the PDC. The other $3 million has been deposited straight into the Manama Mission Hospital (account) from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. In total we have received $8 million towards repairing the damaged infrastructure at Manama Mission Hospital," said Ms Dlamini.

Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said adjudication for the tenders will be done on Thursday and the results should be out by 5 November. He said repair work should start on November 8 and be completed by the end of the same month.

Mr Ncube said apart from repairing the damaged infrastructure, there was a need to replace some of the old buildings.

"Soon after the hospital was damaged, we went there to assess and cost the damage. The infrastructure damage plus labour is worth US$70 000, which translates to $8 million. We have received the money and efforts are underway to rehabilitate the infrastructure. We are racing against time as the rains can start any time now," said Mr Ncube.

Speaking at a Matabeleland South Provincial CPU committee meeting yesterday, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said there was a need for the hospital to be rehabilitated as soon as possible because it was a big hospital serving a very large population.  He said they were concerned that the hospital was operating without doctors despite the big population it was servicing.

Manama Mission Hospital is situated 85km south of Gwanda Town and it has a catchment population of 82 500 based on the 1992 census. The hospital mainly services the population of Gwanda South and Beitbridge West.

It also acts as a referral hospital for other parts of Beitbridge District, Maphisa and Kezi.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 384 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days