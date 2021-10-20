Latest News Editor's Choice


Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED armed robber, who was last week run over by a car belonging to a would-be victim in Beitbridge, was yesterday arraigned before the courts.

Obey Mhuru of Ruzive village, Chief Chimombe, Gutu, is facing two counts of housebreaking and theft involving an AK47 rifle, R3 500 and US$70.

Mhuru, who was not asked to plead, was remanded to two weeks in custody from his hospital bed at Beitbridge District Hospital by magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba.

He was hit by a car at a house that he had broken into in a bid to commit robbery last Friday.

Allegations are that on September 7, 2021, Mhuru, broke into a cottage at 193 Benne Knot Road in Beitbridge.

He stole a Samsung Galaxy 7 mobile phone, R1 000 and US$70 belonging to Zakaria Manatse and Albert Mtandwa.

Mhuru returned the following day and broke into the main house and stole a collapsible AK47 which had 30 live rounds belonging to Phillip Wutawunashe.

He was arrested on Friday while allegedly attempting to steal at a house along  Hill Close.

Mhuru sustained back and facial injuries after the owner hit him with a car. He was found in possession of an AK47 gun.

Ronald Mugwagwa appeared for the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

