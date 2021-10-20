Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt considers 400% rise in tax-free threshold

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is considering a cocktail of tax reforms, including increasing the tax-free threshold four-fold as part of measures to improve the welfare of the country's workforce.

Ncube, who is under pressure to come up with a $3 trillion budget to adequately fund ministries in 2022, was responding to concerns raised by MPs at a pre-budget seminar for the 2022 national budget in Victoria Falls. The MPs told him that the public was unhappy about the erosion of disposable incomes by inflation.

He said new tax regimes, such as a turnover tax, will be considered for the 2022 budget as part of efforts to grow the national cake.

"I also note the (Budget and Finance) committee's request for Treasury to consider revising upwards, the tax-free threshold from $10 000 to $40 000 and accordingly adjust the tax bands," Ncube said in his speech.

"I am pleased to advise that Treasury will take advantage of the Finance Bill to be presented to Parliament alongside the 2022 national budget to review the tax-free portion of employment income and the tax bands thereof.

"The tax relief will be guided by the ongoing consultations with the private sector, civil society, parastatals and representative bodies of both employers and employees, cognisant of the need to ensure a balance between stimulating domestic demand as well as generating fiscal revenues commensurate with the growth in the gross domestic product (GDP)," he said.

MPs also proposed a reduction of the value-added tax (VAT) rate, currently at 14,5%, but Mthuli rejected the proposal.

"As you would be aware, VAT constitutes an average of about 28% of government revenue, hence any changes to the tax rate have a significant impact on revenue flows to the fiscus, also cognisant of the need for government to finance inescapable expenditures such as infrastructural development, social protection initiatives and procurement of medicines, among others," Ncube said.

"I also wish to advise that the current rate of 14,5% is below the regional average of 18%."

The Finance minister said government was also considering introducing a turnover tax, as part of efforts to grow the cake, adding that this was tied to initiatives of taxing the informal sector where a presumptive tax was introduced early 2021.

"Notwithstanding the above initiatives, Treasury will continue to explore opportunities to enhance the current tax regime, including completing the study on the feasibility of introducing a turnover tax,"Ncube said.

He added that his office was ready to revise the tax system which has been, in some cases, described as unfriendly for new investment, noting a proposal to raise the minimum taxable amount for Intermediated Money Transfer Tax.

"Treasury stands ready to assess and analyse any issues that have contributed to the perceived complexity in the tax system. Stakeholders are, thus, invited to provide specific tax statutes that require enhancement to eliminate the identified complexities."

Youth tax incentives are also being considered for review.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe revises inflation target

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in US$2,5 million tender scandal

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zanu-PF disowns Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions frustrating investors

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Zisco requires US$360m for resuscitation'

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa must court Chamisa to end crisis

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zanu-PF officials tussle over Vungu constituency

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

US, UK tell Mnangagwa to introspect on sanctions

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

ZHRC probes Cyrene Farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hospital remand for Beitbridge armed robber

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Teachers stage online anti-govt demo

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

$8 million for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Local labour for Bulawayo roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF ready for hybrid format conference

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF MPs and Mliswa reiterate call for removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Burst sewer crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Sand poachers steal road rehabilitation sand

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man steals AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions not targeted at individuals'

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Treasury beats revenue target by $35,6bn

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Thunder showers expected today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF Harare province raises $30m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Unpacking ZIDERA, atrocities of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa begs US, UK for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabweans march against sanctions

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZACC probes court sheriff

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Sanctions not justifiable under New Dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mafume seeks recusal of magistrate

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mwazha celebrates 103 years

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League endorses Mnangagwa for polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We will never tire until we are free from sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fidelity wins repossession of forfeited Gold claim

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gospel singer kidnapped, robbed

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

China calls for Zimbabwe sanctions' removal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Abandon the Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mthulisi Ncube promises pro-poor 2022 budget

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ bans bulk airtime sales

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Rights-pampered pupils turning classrooms into sex nests

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Teachers' union bids to stop ZCTU elective congress unless it is allowed vote

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of sanctions and misgovernance

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

15 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

17 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

17 hrs ago | 384 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

18 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days