Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Manicaland youth league chapter says opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti must face treason charges for lobbying sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The calls were made Mutare district coordinating committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani during the anti-sanctions day commemorations which were held at Meikles Park in the border city.

Mambondiyani led the march in a white sports BMW sports car driven by Zanu-PF aspiring Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency candidate Clyde Jani.

As they approached the robots at OK Supermarket, Jani who is an illustrious BMW spinner, brought business to a standstill along main street as he made some 360 turns in a motor sport style in front of onlooking police details.

Addressing a small crowd that attended the march, Mambondiyani said the party wants opposition leaders to be arrested and charged with treason, a crime attracting capital punishment.

"We have unanimously agreed for perpetrators (Biti and Chamisa) who promoted the imposition of sanctions to be dealt with decisively. The duo is benefiting from development and strategies steered by government despite being sponsored with cars and houses for inviting illegal sanctions. We demand for any association or cooperation that promote sanctions in Zimbabwe to be treated as treason," Mambondiyani said.

"Why does Biti and Chamisa have a mine when they have invited sanctions to our beloved nation. Their companies must be barred from accessing foreign currency on auction flow hence they can get it from western countries. It is wise to cut their companies from national power grid so they can be supplied by USA and Britain," he said.



Source - NewZimbabwe

