Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Florence Taruvinga is the new president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions after beating incumbent Peter Mutasa at a congress on Friday to become the first woman to hold the position.

Taruvinga works for ZESA as a technician and was previously the ZCTU's first vice president.

Five of the ZCTU's 31 affiliated unions, including the Amalgamated Teachers Union (ARTUZ), were barred from the poll reportedly for submitting names of their delegates late.

Mutasa and Taruvinga had the backing of 13 unions each, but Taruvinga carried the day because the unions supporting her had more voting delegates based on the size of their membership.

She polled 73 votes to Mutasa's 59.

Valentine Chikosi and Nicholas Mazarura were elected first and second vice presidents respectively, while Douglas Chiradza will serve as treasurer general.

Runesu Dzimiri and Kudakwashe Munengiwa are the first and second deputy secretary generals. Japhet Moyo remains the secretary general, and his future will be decided by the ZCTU's general council.

ARTUZ, in a tweet on Friday night, said "those who blocked us from voting have won."

It added: "We cannot congratulate them because they are still to deliver on anything. We will follow their lead and only congratulate them when they genuinely defend workers' rights."

A court application to stop the congress by ARTUZ earlier this week was thrown out by the High Court on a technicality.

There were fears even before voting began that the Zanu-PF government was keen to sponsor a candidate with the hope of neutralising the critical umbrella body of Zimbabwe's trade unions.

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Doctors team up to provide free health services

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

8 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days