'Mwonzora a crook'

FORMER Bulawayo MDC senator, Matson Hlalo has distanced himself from a Facebook post published early this week by the MDC-T claiming the firebrand politician is an active member of the party.An MDC-T official Christopher Mtetwa posted a photo accompanied with a message implying that Hlalo, also a former Bulawayo councillor, was one of the people on the photo."President Mwonzora will win by over 66% of the ballot. Feeling fantastic with Matson Hlalo and four others in Chikanga 2 Mutare," reads part Mtetwa's post.However, the post immediately attracted the wrath of the former legislator who distanced himself from the Douglas Mwonzora-led party."Me and Mwonzora are like oil and water. We do not mix at all. The last time when I had contact with him was several years ago when he caused my expulsion from Parliament," Hlalo said."Mwonzora made sure that the letter of expulsion was hidden from me so that I could not challenge the purported reasons for my dismissal from the party which eventually led to my expulsion from Parliament," Hlalo told NewZimbabwe.com.He went on to describe Mwonzora as a crook."I do not wish to meet or hear anything about that crooked person. The level of his party's desperation for support is embarrassing. Feeling fantastic to be with me , my foot!"Hlalo said he has never been to Mutare for a very long time.The MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said the MDC-T was claiming membership from non-supporters."This is not the first time the MDC-T has claimed membership to people who are not their members. We are not surprised by this command membership which the party is trying to borrow from their colleagues in Zanu-PF," Chirowodza said.Efforts to get comment from the MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube were unsuccessful.