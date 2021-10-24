Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

News / Local

A ZIMBABWEAN-BORN businessman, Solomon Tembo, is running for the post of mayor of Allentown City in the United States (US).Tembo, who was born and raised in Kadoma, will contest against two other candidates, a Cuban and a Spaniard for the mayoral election set for November 2.Allentown City is home to 127 000 people.Tembo is promising the electorate bountiful opportunities and shared prosperity for all through economic growth, job creation, service delivery as well as empowering local communities and neighbourhoods."We will employ stringent debt management and vigorous financial oversight to create savings to advance our progressive agenda to strengthen education, health care and environmental protection," he said.Tembo also promised to crack down on corruption, crime and drug addiction as well as maintain law and order as a way of providing security to the community.The justice system, he said, would be reformed to make it fair and balanced.Tembo was born in Kadoma to Solomon Evaristo Tembo, the first black councillor in Kadoma.The aspiring mayor worked at Gateway International Exchange before moving to the United States in 1994 to pursue further studies. He went to Kutztown University of Pennsylvania where he studied business.He worked as a hotel manager for Sheraton, Hilton and Crown Plaza before starting his own business empire which includes a tax consulting office, a transport company and a home care centre.In November 2017, Tembo contested for the same mayoral seat, but lost to Ed Pawlowski of the Democratic party who polled 4 700 votes against Tembo's 200.In 2018, Tembo also contested as an independent parliamentary candidate for Kadoma Central in Zimbabwe, but again lost the election to Muchineripi Chinyanganya of the MDC Alliance.