Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE main opposition MDC Alliance has accused United Nations special rapporteur Alena Douhan of acting unprofessionally during her 10-day fact-finding mission to Harare to investigate the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The opposition party yesterday told journalists that it had written to the UN for an investigation into Douhan's unprofessional conduct and bias.

"We have written a formal compliant to New York to the UN on the conduct of Miss Douhan, her omissions and commissions and we hope that the UN will formally carry out an investigation to validate our complains," party vice-president Tendai Biti said.

"We hope that they will acknowledge our complaint. We believe that we are an important stakeholder.

"We are the biggest opposition political party in the country. If you look at her programme which was made public, it was dominated by public authorities as if she came with a mindset of doing a one-sided subjective consultation with government."

The MDC Alliance on Wednesday complained that Douhan released a statement on her preliminary findings while she was still locked in a meeting with the opposition party, meaning their views were not captured in the report.

"We have asked the UN to verify with her who funded here trip to Zimbabwe and verify with her personal accounts the source of deposits and credits in her account in the last few weeks," Biti said.

Douhan is accused of plagiarising her previous reports to Venezuela and Syria and pasting them on her report on Zimbabwe.

"In our view, the statement was pre-prepared, prepaid and pre-manufactured. I actually believe that she actually wrote that statement before she came here. When you look at her 12-page report presented yesterday, you will be shocked and disappointed to find out that it actually represents a cut and paste job from her previous reports in Venezuela and in Syria."

"In fact, there are passages that she just plucks from her Venezuela report and replacing Zimbabwe, with Venezuela. It is completely unprofessional and unacceptable," Biti said.

He alleged that Douhan had no intention of meeting the MDC Alliance and only met them just to fulfil a fixture in a hostile environment. "The reference to consultations with us in particular were just lipstick and cursory. We found it amusing and ridiculous that we were nothing, but a footnote to her list of consultations and engagement."

As Biti was spitting venom in Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was telling delegates at the Zanu-PF conference in Bindura that the UN rapporteur had vindicated his administration's position that the sanctions were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Doctors team up to provide free health services

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 934 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

8 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days