Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga has brought into focus the relationship between her husband and President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the ongoing Zanu-PF annual conference in Bindura.

In a very revealing tweet, Marry said the power relations between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga (pictured) have not significantly shifted since the November 2017 coup. She claimed that Chiwenga remains more powerful in the balance of forces between the two in party and government.

Marry derives this conclusion from Mnangagwa's unwillingness or inability, or both, to intervene in the couple's toxic dispute that has left her life completely shattered.

Marry says she brought the dispute to Mnangagwa's attention, but he has failed to intervene and she suggests it is because Chiwenga still holds the levers of power.

"I have approached the current many times, he has done nothing and has completely ignored me, citing reasons that his subordinate does not take instructions from him, who is the boss now???" Marry wrote in a long tweet this week.

"If E.D.M (Mnangagwa) wanted to help me, he would have done so, a long time ago because he knows there is no grain of truth in all these fabrications, he had put me out in the open to be terminated, he promised vehicles, security, accommodation since I am being denied access to my homes and all my bullet proof vehicles taken from my money and all but absolutely nothing."

She called out to anyone who can, to assist her get access to her children aged 10, nine and seven, whom she has not seen or spoken to in two years.

"His private doctor, E.D.M even advised him 18 months ago to send me outside the country for my hands to be operated and he completely ignored it, my own President can't save me, elimination is at my doorstep. I am seeking assistance from all those that advocate for children's rights to be given my children before I am killed, dead or alive I want them in my custody," Marry said.

"I will write again if the opportunity arises. I think I am being persecuted for ‘operation restore legacy', the truth will be revealed come rain and come thunder. God help me . . . I am suffering."

Previously, Marry has said Chiwenga harbours presidential ambitions. She also repeatedly told The NewsHawks that she has pleaded with Mnangagwa, all in vain. She also sent him pictures that were exclusively taken by The NewsHawks showing severe lymphedema on arms and legs.

Marry also raises various issues including that if she dies, Chiwenga should be held responsible not God; she has not seen her kids for two years amid claims they were sexually abused.

"I want the world to know that if I die today, it is not the will of God but the will of the one with access to state human resource that can eliminate without hesitation and on the instruction," she wrote.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Doctors team up to provide free health services

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

8 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days