Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Chicken Inn  1 - 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
JUST when everybody in the local football fraternity expected fans to behave like toddlers who have just found their parent's stash of sweets when watching live football action for the first time after close to two years, it turned out not to be at Mhondoro's Baobab Stadium as the match was poorly attended.

Maybe it was because fans had to part with between US$20 and US$50 to watch the Chibuku Super Cup matches.

The tickets were on sale last Thursday and Friday with fans required to produce their national identity cards and vaccination cards at the entry points.

However, on the field of play the first Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final tie between Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars turned out to be a spectacle and ensured that it was well worth the wait for a handful of fans that graced the magnificent Baobab Stadium.

Hard running and skillful Brian Muza thrust Chicken Inn into the lead eight minutes into play when his well taken shot beat a diving Nelson Chadya on his right.

Muza found the target following a good combination play with substitute Obriel Chirinda.

Chirinda was introduced in the fourth minute after Gamecocks were forced to pull out injured Leroy Ndlovu.

Ngezi Platinum Stars got their equaliser in the 17th minute courtesy of a well taken curling free kick by ex-Warriors and Dynamos midfield genius Denver Mukamba.

Mukamba's breathtaking effort from outside beat Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard all systems out.

Eight minutes before the breather Nyasha Chintuli nodded home a Bruno Mtingo inviting cross to make it two for the miners.

In the second stanza, Gamecocks came back a determined lot but their forwards chief among them being Muza, Chirinda and Munashe Pini took turns to miss glorious chances that were created by impressive George Majika, Passmore Bernard and Clive Dzingai.

Gamecocks head coach Joey Antipas conceded defeat.

"We did very well especially in the second half. We came back very strongly. I think we went to sleep after the goal we scored. It's sad we conceded from set pieces. It was a great goal from Denver Mukamba but we could have defended the second goal better. It was unfortunate we wasted a lot of chances that came our way," said Antipas.

His opposite number Rodwell Dhlakama said: "It was a difficult game, a real battle between us and Chicken Inn. I'm happy that we have managed to sail through to the semi-finals. Chicken Inn came out strongly in the second half but the two goals that we scored in the first half helped us. We are not worried on who will be our next opponents. We just need to remain mentally strong and physically fit."

Today, Dynamos take on Black Rhinos while Cranborne Bullets fight it out with Harare City at the same venue.

Teams
Chicken Inn: D Bernard, P Bernard, B Muza, N Ketala, M Jackson, S Mhlanga, C Dzingayi, P Govere, B Amidu (Gaki 63mins) L Ndlovu (Chirinda 4 mins) M Pini (Majika 63 mins)
Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Chigwida, D Mukamba (Makuva 73mins) P Moyo, B Mtigo, Q Amini (Murera 53mins) A Kaseke, A Chivandire (Taderera 64mins) M Mukumba, N Chintuli, D Chafa

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

25 mins ago | 20 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

26 mins ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

27 mins ago | 67 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

34 mins ago | 98 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

34 mins ago | 73 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

38 mins ago | 12 Views

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

43 mins ago | 50 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

47 mins ago | 31 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

48 mins ago | 56 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

48 mins ago | 30 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

48 mins ago | 42 Views

Students in kidnap drama

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

49 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

50 mins ago | 20 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

51 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

51 mins ago | 53 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Businesses told to comply with bank rate

52 mins ago | 12 Views

Dozens arrested in bar raids

52 mins ago | 17 Views

Police stop stands demo

52 mins ago | 21 Views

Facebook changes its name

53 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa off to the UK

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

54 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ moves in to defend currency

54 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

55 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt spends $4bn on road rehab

55 mins ago | 12 Views

Local bus assembly begins

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Businessman loses groceries to buglers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sports betting around the world

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

17 hrs ago | 19 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

18 hrs ago | 42 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days