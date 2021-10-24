Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago
FC Platinum  1 - 0 Highlanders
FC PLATINUM's teenage winger Panashe Mutimbanyoka stole the show as his classic goal propelled the miners into the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Mutimbanyoka dummied his way past a defender before rifling home, three minutes after the restart.

He got to the end of a beautiful cross by man of the match Kelvin Mangiza.

Rodwell Chinyengetere missed a penalty once again after Highlanders left back Mbongeni Ndlovu handled in an attempt to clear the ball.

Chinyengetere's 60th minute penalty was saved one touch by Ariel Sibanda.

The result ended Highlanders' hopes of defending their Chibuku Super Cup title. Bosso won the Cup in 2019 after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

The first real chance of the game came after 20 minutes and it fell to Bosso when Wellington Navaya came face to face with Petros Mhari but the striker shot straight at the keeper.

The FC Platinum keeper did not finish the match though, as he suffered a concussion in the 70th minute, after colliding with Andrew Mbeba who also fell unconscious before he was resuscitated about 30 minutes later.
It was, however, confirmed that both players were not in bad state.

The win saw FC Platinum get sweet revenge over Highlanders, the same team that knocked them out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the quarter-final stage in 2019. Back then, Bosso walloped Pure Platinum Play 3-0 at Emagumeni.

"We knew they would play, we knew they would have more possession.

"But I am sure the fans who came here watched a beautiful game.

"I would call it a final before a final," said Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu.

He lamented the chance that was missed by Navaya early in the game.

"I told my boys in the dressing room that if they (FC Platinum) get their chance and score then that's it.

"They got their chance and scored," lamented Mpofu.
His counterpart, Mapeza, was happy with the way his team controlled the game but was also worried with how his players missed chances.

"In terms of ball possession we were okay," said Mapeza.

"But these days in modern football you need to bury even chances," he said.

The Warriors gaffer told the media his side would work on finishing off chances.

FC Platinum were the inaugural winners of the Chibuku Super Cup in 2014.

They reached the final in 2016 but lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Teams
FC Platinum: P Mhari (Tizayi 72 mins), L Mhlanga, R Kutsanzira, K Madzongwe, K Mangiza, R Pavari, I Mucheneka, R Chinyengetere (Banda 68 mins), P Mutimbanyoka, D Teguru (S Songani 68 mins), T. Ngwenya
Highlanders: A. Sibanda, D. Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa (Mavhunga 64 mins) B Sibanda (Makaruse 73 mins), R Lunga (Ngodzo 46 mins), N Masuku, A Mbeba (Siamalonga 73 mins), P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, C Ncube, W Navaya ( Banda 64 mins)

Source - The Sunday News

