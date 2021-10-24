Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is leaving no one behind through the implementation of its development agenda and the revolutionary party will embark on massive rural development programmes, while its policies will undo years of poor service delivery by inept urban opposition councillors, President Mnangagwa has said.In his closing remarks at the party's 19th Annual National People's Conference in Bindura yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF is the only party adept at delivering what is best for Zimbabweans.He also revealed that he is leaving the country today to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.The meeting with Prime Minister Johnson will be historic as leaders of the two countries have not met for over two decades after relations were strained when Zimbabwe embarked on the Land Reform Programme.The President said the economy remains Zanu-PF's top priority, focusing on value chain development and beneficiation of all resources for the benefit of both rural and urban communities."As a party and Government, we are going beyond agriculture and facilitating value chain development and beneficiation of all our produce. We are setting up rural industry systems and infrastructure. Under the Second Republic and in this new development era, programmes are being implemented to comprehensively modernise and make rural areas more attractive to live and work in."Development under Zanu-PF will continue to leave no one and no place behind, in particular, those in urban areas where residents have been abused and neglected by corrupt and incompetent opposition led councils."President Mnangagwa said resolutions adopted at the Conference will shape Government's policies in line with the results-oriented culture of the Second Republic."Zanu-PF is about production, productivity and hard honest work. We are a rejuvenated party and nation on an irreversible course to improve the quality of life of our people. The party under the Second Republic is indeed about the people. It is about the economy. We are going beyond land, ensuring its full utilisation for national food security.He added: "The party, under the Second Republic, has shown that it is the only party capable of delivering a better and more prosperous future for the people of our great country. This 19th National People's Conference has clearly demonstrated that serving the people whole-heartedly remains at the centre of our party's policies and programmes."During the Conference, delegates were briefed on how the party is achieving set milestones in its development agenda.The President said the current drive to rehabilitate roads will continue while formalisation of artisanal miners will be intensified."The modernisation of our highways will benefit our people and serve as accelerators to regional and continental integration outlined within the SADC and ACFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area). As reported during this Conference, housing delivery will be facilitated. Artisanal miners are set to receive skills and technical capacitation."President Mnangagwa said owing to the accelerated transformation of people's socio-economic conditions, Zanu-PF has increased its membership and widened its appeal.Assertively, the President said Zanu- PF has a major upper hand over the opposition parties who stand no chance at the polls in 2023."As highlighted at this landmark Conference, our party continues to grow and modernise structurally as well as administratively. This has seen us reaching a staggering number of active members whose database and mobilisation is data enabled. The mantra Musangano kumaCell will undoubtedly see us predetermine and realise our resounding 2023 harmonised election victory."President Mnangagwa said due to its vibrant structures, Zanu-PF is winning the elections before the election date, adding that Zanu-PF will support people's endeavours across all sectors of the economy."The party will be with you in your fields; in the mines and in the factories, in lecture rooms and in schools as we build our lovely Zimbabwe brick by brick. The party has yet again demonstrated who we are and what we stand for. We are the people's party. A party which is a safe home for all Zimbabweans."