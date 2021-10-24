Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Covid-19 cases have dropped by 47 percent compared to the previous week as the country's response to the pandemic continues to yield results.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed the country's recovery rate was pegged at 96 percent with 582 active cases reported.

"A total of 303 cases were reported as compared to the 572 the previous week showing a 47 percent decrease in the number of cases. This is an indication that the national response efforts continue to bear positiveresults in containing the pandemic.

"Cabinet also noted the need to ramp up vaccination to attain the national herd immunity by year end as targeted. To this end, a programme of activities and schedule is being compiled in consultation with all relevant stakeholders," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further noted that that the number of new Covid-19 infections among learners in schools continue to decrease.

However, she expressed concern about private schools that continued to flout Government regulations by granting pupils exeat holidays.

"Movement of boarders during term time as well as general non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures for the Prevention and Management of COVID-19 and other Influenza-like illnesses in the Primary and Secondary Education Sector has contributed to outbreaks in schools.

"It has been observed that some private schools are not fully observing of the provisions of the Education Act as evidenced by the continued practice of allowing parents to withdraw boarders from school for exeat weekend or for half term school breaks during the pandemic, and that enforcement of the Public Health Act on such unsanctioned movement of learners during the pandemic will be evoked and strengthened," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at Tuesday the country recorded 36 new cases of the pandemic and one death.

"As at 26 October 2021, Zimbabwe had 132 724 confirmed cases, including 127 497 recoveries and 4 674 deaths. To date, a total of 3 281 724 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19," said the Ministry.

Source - The Sunday News

