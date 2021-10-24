Latest News Editor's Choice


'New lover bewitched my husband!'

by Staff reporter
A troubled woman from Cowdray Park suburb has applied for a protection order against her husband because he assaults her whenever she bumps into him with his girlfriend.

Onelia Matsikidzi feels her husband Leo Matsikidzi was bewitched because whenever she meets him at the shops sitting in a compromising position with his girlfriend, he would fume at her and when she asks him about the woman, he would insult her.

Onelia would confront the woman who is causing cracks in her marriage and would hit her. Surprisingly her husband would bash her with open hands, accusing her of harassing his friend and following him wherever he goes.

When he comes home in the wee hours of the morning from a booze, he would wake his wife up and an argument would ensue. He would assault her with a belt while accusing her of disrespecting him. He would even hurl obscenities at her.

Onelia was left with no choice but to apply for a protection order against her husband.

"I am applying for a protection order against my husband Leo Matsikidzi because he assaults me whenever I ask him why he is in the habit of cheating on me. I occasionally meet him with his girlfriend at the shops taking alcohol.

I would then confront them and would beat his lover.  Shockingly instead of defending me he would hit me with open hands while accusing me of following him.

I believe he was bewitched. Most of the times when he comes from a booze he would wake me up and accuse me of tarnishing his image, he would then assault me and hurl insults at me in front of our children," she said.

The presiding magistrate Prince Jeconia Ncube granted Onelia a protection order and ordered her husband to refrain from physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her.

Source - B-Metro

Most Popular In 7 Days