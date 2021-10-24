Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
A MAN from Emthunzini suburb in Bulawayo assaulted his wife with fists and a rope accusing her of having an affair with their neighbour before he later set his and his alleged love rival homes ablaze.

Tsitsi Mufarachisa (29) is legally married to Themba Handina (32). While the pair were relaxing in the living room Themba accused his wife of two-timing him with their neighbour Maxwell Machiwa (34). When Tsitsi tried to defend herself, her husband charged at her and grabbed her by the throat.

"He bashed her with fists all over the body. As if that was not enough he reached for a rope and thrashed her all over the body with it. In the process, he tore her blouse leaving her breasts and stomach uncovered," said a neighbour who declined to be named.

The bare-breasted woman managed to free herself from the tight grip of her husband's hands and sprinted to Emthunzini police base where she reported her man. While she was at the police she received a phone call from a neighbour informing her that her husband had set their home ablaze.

Police accompanied her to their home and were shocked to find property that included their matrimonial bed, blankets, clothes and mealie-meal up in smoke.

Themba was not done because later on that day he set his love rival's employer's house on fire. He fled and is still at large.

"Property that included sofas, cupboard, bed and kitchen utensils were burnt," a neighbour added.

Tsitsi denied that she cheated on her husband with Maxwell.

"Maxwell is my neighbour and we are used to each other and there is nothing more than that. One of my neighbours lied to him (Themba) that I'm in love with Maxwell while we are not," she said.

She added: "He (Themba) accused me about the issue on Saturday in the evening. The following day on Sunday he assaulted me and I failed to wake up because I was in intense pain and my back was swollen. This week on Monday he came from a booze and again he assaulted me with fists and a rope all over the body. I had to run to a police station to report him."

Maxwell said: "I treat Tsiti as my sister and I'm a family friend to the couple. There is no way I could have fallen in love with her. It's sad that he set my employer's rooms on fire."

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. The total value of the damaged property is estimated to be US$1 000. Insp Ncube urged couples to engage third parties whenever they are faced with disputes.

Source - B-Metro

Most Popular In 7 Days